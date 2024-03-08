Water level at Bukit Merah Dam still critical, Perak gov’t to recommend further cloud seeding ops

LUMUT: The water level at Bukit Merah Dam is still at danger level even though the cloud seeding operation resulted in rain in the area, Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said.

As such, the state government is ready to recommend further cloud seeding operations be conducted if necessary to help raise the dam’s water level.

“Even though there is a slight increase but the water level is still at danger level. We also hope rain will occur naturally at the dam soon,” he said when met after officiating the Perak level 2024 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang celebrations in Dataran Putra here today.

He added that even though the state government can recommend that cloud seeding operations be conducted, the final decision was under the jurisdiction of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

While the costs of such operations could exceed several million ringgit, he said it was a rather practical method in facilitating rainfall.

NADMA director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus had explained yesterday that the cloud seeding operation, coordinated between NADMA, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, MetMalaysia and the Royal Malaysian Air Force, had resulted in medium to heavy rain at the dam.

The Muda Dam in Kedah and Bukit Merah Dam in Perak had dropped to their danger levels of 15.20 per cent and 19.54 per cent as of July 15.