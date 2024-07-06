Water rebates help ease financial burden for 597,000 Penang consumers

GEORGE TOWN: Recent hikes in water bill charges have raised concerns among consumers in Penang and even sparked heated discussions at the State Legislative Assembly sitting last week.

However, the state government’s announcement on Wednesday to provide 10,000 litres of free water per bill for six months and to extend the RM20 ‘Rebat Mesra Keluarga’ scheme for large households has brought smiles to 597,000 domestic users in the state.

Despite Penang having the second-lowest tariff in the country, consumers affected by the previous tariff hike are relieved by the water rebate, as it reduces their monthly financial commitments.

Siti Halisah Hussein, 40, said the announcement was eagerly awaited and proved the government’s concern for the problems and burdens faced by the people at this time.

“As a Penang native, I was very affected by the increase because I usually paid RM35 for water usage over two months, but after the tariff hike, the bill surged even though the usage remained the same,” she told Bernama.

Siti Halisah, who is self-employed, also hoped the state government could renegotiate with the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) regarding these rebates, considering the needs of the people.

Echoing a similar sentiment was Azizul Abdul Rahim, 40, who suggested that the state government consider extending the duration of the rebates.

“Alhamdulillah, the rebate announcement is indeed a relief as it can help reduce the people’s cost of living burden.

“As for me, although my household only consists of five people, we are still affected. I believe the six-month rebate is sufficient, or if needed, maybe it can be extended to a year,” said the civil servant.

Muhamad Hanafi Muhamad Rozi, 39, on the other hand, opined that in today’s situation, consumers must be wise in managing daily water usage, which can help reduce the water bill charges.

“Even though it’s for six months, this rebate can help reduce the amount that needs to be paid later,” he said.

The implementation of both rebates will begin on July 1, and the ‘Rebat Mesra Keluarga’ scheme is for households with at least eight people and a monthly income of up to RM5,000.

Through these two rebates, those who consume more than 10,000 litres over two months will save RM6.20 per bill, totalling three bi-monthly bills, resulting in savings of RM18.60 for each consumer over the designated six-month period.