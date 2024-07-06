PETALING JAYA: State water company Air Selangor has confirmed that water supply has been fully restored in all areas affected by the recent asset maintenance and replacement activities at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (WTP) .

The restoration, which was completed at 6am, today, brings relief to consumers in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, and the Kuala Selangor region.

In a statement, Air Selangor expressed gratitude for the patience and cooperation shown by consumers during the scheduled water disruption.

“Consumers are encouraged to stay informed about future scheduled water supply disruptions through our official communication channels on Air Selangor’s Facebook, Instagram, and X. For further assistance, they can call the Air Selangor call centre at 15300 or visit our website at Air Selangor,” the statement added.

