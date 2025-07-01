Woman caught on video stealing phone at Cheras drink stall, police urge her to surrender

A woman has landed herself in hot water after she was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a mobile phone at a popular drink stall in Cheras Trader Square, Batu 9, last Thursday (June 26).

The 16-second footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the woman placing an order at the cashier before spotting a phone left charging on the counter.

After a moment of hesitation and briefly pushing the device away, she scanned her surroundings and swiftly slipped the phone into her pocket.

The phone’s owner, a 20-year-old cashier at the stall, lodged a police report the following day, stating that her Huawei Nova 5G had gone missing during her shift.

Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the case and appealed for the woman involved to surrender herself.

“We urge the woman to turn herself in at the nearest police station,” he told New Straits Times.

Members of the public with any information are encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Ammar Mohd Tahir, at 018-2586153.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both if convicted.