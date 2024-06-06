PETALING JAYA: State water company Air Selangor recently updated that a full recovery of the water supply during the water cuts scheduled on Wednesday (June 5) is expected to take place on Friday (June 7).

Air Selangor in its Facebook post confirmed that the full recovery time is expected to be at 12pm that day, adding that the water supply has reached a recovery rate of 18.4% in the affected areas as of 9am today.

Other than that, the percentage of water supply recovery was estimated to reach around 20% at 3pm today and a 90% recovery at 3am on Friday (June 7).

“The duration of this water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the location of the consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system.

“Air Selangor would like to advise consumers who have and will receive their water supply to let the tap runs until the water is clear before using it for daily consumption,” the post stated.

Air Selangor had announced their scheduled water cuts at seven areas in the Klang Valley earlier last month.

It was reported that the three-day water supply disruption was due to asset maintenance and replacement works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1 WTP) starting from June 5 to June 7.

