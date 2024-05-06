Water supply to seven areas in Klang Valley to be restored in stages from 3 am tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Asset maintenance and replacement work at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP) are expected to be completed at 7 pm today and users in seven affected areas in the Klang Valley can expect water supply to their areas to be restored in stages starting at 3 am tomorrow.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a post on Facebook said that the restoration of water supply in the affected areas is expected to reach around 20 per cent at 3 pm tomorrow and up to 90 per cent by 3 am the following day.

“Full restoration of the water supply to the affected areas is expected at 12 noon that day, Friday June 7.

“Please be informed that the period of water supply disruption and subsequent recovery in the areas mentioned will depend on the location and water pressure at the distribution system,” the post read.

The state water company added that the asset maintenance and replacement work at the plant began at 9 am today according to schedule.

In a statement last month, Air Selangor announced that seven areas in the Klang Valley, namely Kuala Lumpur, Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Kuala Selangor, Petaling and Shah Alam would experience scheduled water disruption from June 5 to 7 due to the asset maintenance and replacement work at the SSP1 WTP.

Further information on the scheduled water cuts will be updated periodically through Air Selangor’s official communications channel at https://waterupdates.airselangor.com/ or via the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and X account, or by contacting Air Selangor at 15300.

