PETALING JAYA: Air Selangor will station water tankers - both mobile and static - across affected areas in an effort to support those affected by its scheduled water disruption happening from June 5 to 7 in the Klang Valley.

The Star reports that 182 water tankers - 87 mobile and 95 static tankers - will be deployed, with priority given to critical locations such as hospitals and clinics.

Mobile Tanker Distribution:

Petaling: 20 tankers

Klang: 19 tankers

Gombak: 18 tankers

Kuala Lumpur: 16 tankers

Hulu Selangor & Shah Alam: 3 tankers each

Kuala Selangor: 8 tankers

Static Tanker Locations:

Petaling: Section 17, Section 7, Subang Bestari, Taman Tun Dr Ismail

Klang: Bandar Parkland, Masjid Kg Perepat, Persiaran Raja Muda

Gombak: AU3 Keramat, Section 2 Wangsa Maju

Kuala Lumpur: Masjid Wilayah, Jalan Jelawi (Bangsar)

Kuala Selangor: Dataran KFC Puncak Alam, Stadium Tertutup Kuala Selangor

Air Selangor had announced last month that the temporary water supply disruption would be due to “asset maintenance and replacement works” at Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1 WTP).

ALSO READ: Klang Valley folks, are you ready for the June 5 water cut?

Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to keep adequate water supply and use water prudently during this period of scheduled water supply disruption.

For any concerns or issues during the water cut, residents can reach out to Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300 or visit www.airselangor.com. The National Water Services Commission (Span) is also available to address complaints regarding shortcomings in service delivery by Air Selangor.