Water surge: Over 10,000 users in Mualim affected by water supply disruption

TANJUNG MALIM: More than 10,000, or 70 per cent, of the 12,000 water user accounts in Muallim district have been affected by a water supply disruption due to damage to the intake of the Sungai Geliting water treatment plant (LRA) following yesterday’s water surge incident.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that Lembaga Air Perak (LAP) implemented initial action by mobilising water tanks for the residents of the affected areas.

“We are working to restore the water supply by diverting water from the Sungai Slim LRA intake to the affected residents,” he said during an inspection of the collapsed Sungai Slim old bridge.

Also present was LAP general manager Ir Lokman Abd Rahim.

The continuous heavy rain in the Tanjung Malim district yesterday afternoon has caused flooding and a water surge incident leading to the collapse of three bridges, including the Slim Village bridge, damage to the Sungai Geliting Ulu Slim LRA intake structure, and affecting hundreds of residents.

Meanwhile, Lokman announced that efforts to supply water from the Sungai Slim intake will commence today.

“The Sungai Slim intake, which serves as a storage facility, will undergo pipe maintenance to ensure that water supply is restored to the population,” he said.