Water taxi, lake cruise services for National Day celebration in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Water taxi and lake cruise services will be available as transportation options for the public attending the 67th National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31.

Putrajaya Corporation engineer Faridz Amli Shaharudin said visitors can use these free services from three designated points: the water taxis at the Putrajaya Lake Club jetty and Ayer 8 jetty, and the lake cruise at Marina jetty.

Additionally, three main parking areas will be provided at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, accommodating up to 1,200 vehicles, around the Botanical Garden and Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah and at Putrajaya Sentral.

“We are also deploying 80 shuttle buses, including 40 double-deck and 40 single-deck buses.

“We encourage the public to use public transport as vehicular access to the core island will be completely restricted this year,” he said when appearing as a guest on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme produced by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) today.

Faridz Amli added that the seating capacity for the public has been increased to 8,000, up from 4,000 last year, to accommodate more spectators for the various performances, including the parade of assets and contingents.

For visitors who plan to camp out the night before the celebration, he said two food-selling areas would be open from 8 pm at the Energy Commission building and the Royal Floria Putrajaya site, featuring 162 vendors, along with two food truck zones at Lebuh Bestari and Jalan Kemerdekaan.

He also said that Putrajaya Corporation, as the Logistics and Venue Preparation Committee for the National Day celebration, would provide additional amenities such as medical tents, prayer rooms and mobile toilets for the comfort of the visitors.