Witness in Ebit Lew’s case deletes pictures, messages on telephone before lodging police report, court told

TENOM: A woman told the Magistrate’s Court here today that she deleted pictures and messages from her mobile phone before making a police report in Bukit Aman on Aug 7, 2021, against Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or Ebit Lew.

The woman, who is in her 40s and the ninth prosecution witness, told this to the court when cross-examined by Ebit Lew’s lawyer, Datuk Ram Singh during the hearing of the preacher’s sexual harassment case before Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani.

She said it was also because there were too many messages from Ebit Lew.

However, when Ram Singh asked whether she did it “ to save your own skin”, the married woman, who is also the complainant, said she was not sure.

Lew, 38, is faced with 11 charges, including outraging the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene words and images to the victim’s phone via WhatsApp between March and June 2021.

The preacher is charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The hearing continues tomorrow.