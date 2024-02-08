Woman arrested for inappropriate behavour in public place; uploading video

TAWAU: A 22-year-old woman was arrested to help in an investigation involving her dancing indecently in a public place, with a Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) vehicle as her backdrop, and for recording and uploading her action on the social media site, TikTok.

Tawau police district chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the police criminal investigation division detained the local woman and confiscated her handphone in the compound of the Tawau district police headquarters here yesterday.

“The arrest follows a police investigation after receiving a report from a 40-year-old man, who is also a senior police officer, regarding the 17-second recording which went viral on the TikTok application at 4.44 pm on Wednesday (July 31).

“In the video clip, a woman was seen dancing in an inappropriate manner at the back of the PDRM motorvan,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Jasmin, the video was believed to have been recorded when the police vehicle was parked in front of a shop in Tawau town as the driver and passengers had gone to have a meal.

The case is being investigated in accordance with Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, as well as Section 15 of the Minor Offences Ordinance under Sabah state laws.