Police to submit IP on preacher and child assault case to DPP

SHAH ALAM: Two investigation papers, one involving an independent preacher accused of sharing explicit videos of his wives and another concerning a Pakistani man charged with sexually assaulting children and teenage boys, will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor this week.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the development in a brief WhatsApp statement.

The preacher’s case has drawn public attention due to the sensitive nature of the allegations.

The second case involves a Pakistani national arrested in Kuala Nerang, Kedah, on July 8 for allegedly assaulting several boys in Sections 27 and 28 of Shah Alam.

Another Pakistani man was detained for aiding the suspect in evading authorities.

Authorities are ensuring thorough investigations before forwarding the cases for legal action.

The submission to the DPP marks a critical step in determining potential charges. - Bernama