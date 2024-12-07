Woman arrested for providing mule account as part of job scam

BALIK PULAU: The police arrested a woman on suspicions of providing a mule account to a syndicate running an online job scam that caused RM213,200 in losses to a victim in Bayan Lepas.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the local woman, 28, was arrested by the police after the victim lodged a police report.

“Based on investigations, the woman was arrested on suspicions of providing a mule account to a syndicate running an online job scam.

“The victim had made several online transactions to different bank accounts totalling RM213,200,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that investigations were ongoing and the woman had been remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.