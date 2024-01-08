Woman crawls back up after being pushed into ravine, husband arrested for murder attempt

IPOH: A woman cheated death after allegedly being beaten, almost stabbed, and pushed into a ravine by her husband on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Gerik last Saturday.

Gerik District Police Chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said they received a call from a passer-by who found the 32-year-old woman with bodily injuries by the roadside at 2 pm that day.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman’s husband had picked her up from work in Kuala Lumpur on Friday to return to their hometown in Perak.

“In the car, they were believed to have argued about something and the suspect suddenly stopped the vehicle and allegedly tried to stab the victim with a knife, which prompted the woman to get out to save herself.

“The suspect, however, managed to grab her and forced her back into the car before speeding off and reached the JRTB near Gerik between 4 am to 5 am,” he said in a statement.

Zulkifli said the argument between the two continued when they stopped at the scene, where the suspect was believed to have dragged the victim out of the car before the fight turned physical and ended with him allegedly pushing her into the ravine and fleeing the scene.

“After a while, the victim managed to crawl back up to the roadside and was found by passers-by.

“Initial examination found scratches, cuts and bruises all over her body. She is now receiving treatment at the Taiping Hospital,” he said.

Zulkifli said the 39-year-old man, who also has a previous criminal record related to drugs, was arrested yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.