Eid al-Adha in 2025: Octa broker’s charity projects

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2025 - Each year, Octa, a globally regulated and trusted broker since 2011, supports local communities in various regions through charity to foster social growth. In 2025, the broker carried out a series of charity activities in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Nigeria to celebrate a major Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha and help the underprivileged by providing targeted vital support.

The feast of sacrifice

For Muslims around the world, Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important holidays of the year. It coincides with the final rites of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates the sacrifice of the prophet Ibrahim.

Highlighted in the Islamic calendar among the most prominent celebratory occasions, Eid al-Adha is traditionally marked with devout Muslims buying and slaughtering animals and sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

This year, the festivities, including a special prayer followed by the sacrifice of an animal, took place between 5 and 9 June.

This year, Octa broker joined in the celebration of ‘The Feast of Sacrifice’ and helped underprivileged citizens of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Nigeria.

Malaysia

Octa traditionally teamed up with Azeehan, the broker’s long-time charity partner and the driving force behind many local initiatives, to distribute the Qurbani meat in Kelantan. Thanks to this humanitarian effort, several hundreds of underprivileged local citizens received the much-needed festive food. ‘Octa broker has been supporting local communities during the Eid al-Adha for three years in a row. This consistent participation and care have been very helpful in bringing people together and building up the festive spirit during the Feast of Sacrifice, a very special and joyous occasion for all Muslims’, said Azeehan.

Indonesia

Together with IDEP, Octa supported 37 single mothers across Bali as a part of the Family Bucket Project. Single mothers in Bali face significant economic and social challenges rooted in unstable incomes, inadequate labour protection, and vulnerable living conditions. They often struggle to meet even their basic needs and those of their children, while insufficient education and professional skills further hinder their access to employment in Bali’s tourism-dominated economy.

These challenges become even more pronounced during Eid al-Adha, when single mothers must work even harder to provide the best they can for their children. Octa and IDEP distributed targeted support packages to 37 single-mother households in Bali to help them enjoy the holiday.

Octa’s partner in this project, IDEP develops and delivers practical programs and public education activities to communities in need all over Indonesia.

Nigeria

Octa joined forces with a local charity, KIR (Keeping it real) foundation, to support two socially beneficial initiatives.

1. Training 15 young small business owners of the city of Port Harcourt in digital literacy skills. Local entrepreneurs lacked rudimentary information and communication technology skills, severely restricting their ability to scale up their businesses and affecting their financial outcomes. Octa and KIR foundation organised this charity training to empower business owners and propel them towards success in the modern, technology-driven world.

2. Training 15 young women in vocational skills. To provide local young women with easy-to-pick-up and in-demand career opportunities, Octa and KIR foundation organised free week-long workshops in basic makeup artistry and headgear craft. These skills will allow them to earn a living and strengthen their social status.

Keeping true to its mission of benefiting local communities in various regions, Octa consistently engages in various charitable activities. For example, during the New Year holidays, the broker sponsored an emergency support program in Malaysia to help victims of a severe flood.

