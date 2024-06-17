KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter are feared lost on their way to a durian orchard in Bukit Buluh Telur, Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB), Selangor, on Sunday (June 16) afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they received a distress call regarding the incident at 3.12pm before eight firefighters from the Kuala Kubu Baharu Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the location.

“A search and rescue operation was conducted until 7.20pm before it was suspended due to diminishing daylight and weather conditions,” he said in a statement, adding that the operation would be continued tomorrow morning.

He said the woman had contacted her oldest child at noon, saying that they were lost.

A police report regarding the incident was lodged at 3pm.

