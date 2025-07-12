Amanda Anisimova silences doubters with stunning Wimbledon final run

AMANDA ANISIMOVA has silenced her doubters by reaching her first Wimbledon final, just two years after being warned that a mental health break could derail her career. The 23-year-old American, seeded 13th, stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka with a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory in Thursday’s semi-final on Centre Court.

Anisimova will now face five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s title match. The achievement marks a remarkable turnaround for the former teen prodigy, who stepped away from tennis in 2023 due to depression caused by the pressures of early success.

After her breakthrough run to the 2019 French Open semi-finals at just 17, Anisimova struggled to meet expectations. Critics warned that her hiatus would jeopardize her career, but she has proven them wrong with a resurgent 2025 season. Following a drop outside the top 400 upon her return, she claimed the Qatar Open in February and reached the Queen’s Club final in June.

Her Wimbledon success guarantees a top-10 WTA ranking next week, a first for the American. Reflecting on her journey, Anisimova said, “When I took my break, a lot of people told me that you would never make it to the top again if you take so much time away from the game. Just me being able to prove that you can get back to the top if you prioritise yourself—that’s been incredibly special.”

Anisimova is only the second player in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final after losing in qualifying the previous year. “For it to happen here is still a little bit unbelievable to me,“ she admitted.

Her upcoming clash with Swiatek holds sentimental value, as the pair last met in the Junior Fed Cup finals. “Iga is such an unbelievable player. She’s been an inspiration to me,“ Anisimova said. “Getting to compete against her again is going to be super special.” - AFP