Woman miracously survives falling timber log in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: A woman was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was riding was hit by falling logs while stopping at a traffic light at the Bendahara Intersection of Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, today.

The incident believed to have happened at 11.20 this morning was recorded by the dash cam of another vehicle.

The victim Siti Norelyana Kamaruzan, 21, was found thrown off from her motorcycle due to the impact of a log that fell from a lorry which overturned while taking a turn on the adjacent road.

Siti Norelyana’s fiance, Nik Amnan Arif Nik Anuwar, 22, said Siti Norelyana who is currently being treatment at Gua Musang Hospital, is believed to have internal injuries.

“I found out about the incident after being informed by a friend who was at the scene and went straight to the hospital to see her. The doctor said my fiancee’s condition is now not stable,“ he told reporters at the hospital, here, today.

Nik Amnan Arif said during the incident, his fiancé was on her way to work at a supermarket in Bandar Utama before some logs hit her motorcycle.

Apart from that, a witness, Nur Aima Nadia Ariffin, 32, said she heard a loud bang before seeing the commotion at the traffic lights.

“I saw several logs strewn on the road and blocked the entire adjacent path.

“When I approached the location, there was a woman in pain under a log and several road users also got out of the vehicle and tried to help remove the victim,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo when contacted by Bernama confirmed the incident and said the police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, Sik said the timber lorry accident was caused by the lorry’s turntable which broke when taking a turn.

Following that, the tail of a lorry carrying logs from Bandar Utama to Padang Tengku, Kuala Lipis in Pahang overturned and caused the load of logs to roll and hit a female victim on a motorcycle and a Toyota Vios that was waiting at the traffic light.

“The driver of the timber lorry and the car in question did not suffer any injuries while this case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving recklessly causing an accident,“ he said in a statement today.

Members of the public with information regarding the incident can contact the Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division of the Gua Musang district police headquarters at 09-9121222 or investigating officer Insp Aida at 012-4027283 to assist with the investigation.