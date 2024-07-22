Woman nabbed with more than 270 kg of meth in Selangor

NILAI: A 35-year-old woman has been arrested with 273.7 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth RM8.7 million in Bandar Puteri Puchong, Selangor.

Customs (enforcement and compliance) acting deputy director-general Ribuan Abdullah said a team of customs officers found the drugs in a Hyundai Starex car driven by the suspect on July 5.

The drugs were hidden in 13 sacks containing 268 packets labelled as Chinese tea, he told a press conference here today.

“The suspect, who works as a guest relations officer at an entertainment club, is believed to have rented the vehicle from the north,” he added.

“The syndicate obtained the drugs from a neighbouring country, brought them to the Klang Valley by road and hid them in the sacks,“ he said.

According to him, the seized drugs could be used to feed the habit of more than 1.3 million people.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 12 strokes of the cane on conviction.