PETALING JAYA: A 21-year-old saleswoman, Siti Norelyana Kamarulzaman, suffered severe internal injuries after being struck by a log that fell from a lorry at a traffic light near Persimpangan Bendahara, Gua Musang, Kelantan yesterday.

According to Kosmo Online, Siti Norelyana sustained broken ribs and spine, as well as serious injuries to her liver, spleen, gallbladder, and intestines.

She underwent surgery at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) in Kota Bharu and currently remains under close medical observation.

Gua Musang district police chief, Superintendent Sik Choon Foo, said the accident occurred when the turntable or connector on the lorry failed while navigating a curve, causing the logs to fall and roll, striking Siti Norelyana on her motorcycle.

The victim’s brother, Mohamad Azwa, 28, reported that despite being sedated, his sister still showed a positive response with her legs and hands.

He only discovered her sister’s accident after seeing a viral dashcam video on social media.

Mohamad Azwa also mentioned that Siti Norelyana was due to get married in December and asked for the public to pray for her recovery.