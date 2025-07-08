TUMI Introduces Vibrant Urban-Inspired Fall 2025 Collection

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, sets the stage for Fall 2025 with exciting new arrivals inspired by the city that never sleeps: New York. This season’s collections celebrate the brand’s 50-year legacy of innovation and enduring performance. Fall 2025 celebrates the movers, makers and creative spirits that drive the heartbeat of the concrete jungle with creations as multifaceted and resilient as the city itself.

Fall 2025 features prints that pay homage to iconic wild postings scattered throughout the city streets. Select pieces from Alpha, Alpha Bravo and Voyageur collections are imagined in Poster Print featuring a torn poster graphic that alludes to the history underpinning all the innovations to come.

Alpha Bravo, known for high-performance “go-anywhere” silhouettes, finds a fresh feel with new core colorway: Navy Coated Canvas, an elevated alternative to classic black. Fall 2025 includes seasonal hues Pavement and Electric Blue, inspired by the metropolis’s architecture, as well as new commuter-ready styles— Surveillance Flap Backpack and Roadstead Messenger.

This season, men’s styles receive an exciting refresh as the premium, automotive-inspired Arrivé collection introduces details like Carbon Fiber accents and quiet, magnetic zipper garages. The relaunch spotlights the Arrivé Large Backpack, refined with modern accents and considered upgrades that elevate function and finish in this most sophisticated silhouette. Crafted with the same precision and polish, Arrivé Hannover Slim Brief is the sleek, minimalist complement for streamlined business travel. Under Fall 2025, the Harrison collection is diversified with styles like Griffen Flap Backpack. Harrison also ushers in Burnished Wine Ombre, a gradient technique that gives its whole-grain leather a distinctive, textured appearance.

Inspired by bold graffiti art, TUMI’s bestselling Just In Case® styles feature a dripped spray paint design. The signature tote also comes in three new diverse sizes. Folding completely flat, Just In Case® is perfect in every traveler’s lineup. This season also introduces colorways across core Voyageur styles—including Celina Backpack—with Mink, TUMI Red and Wine offering elevated versatility for life on the move.