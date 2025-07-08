Anwar praises Brazil visit success in boosting ties and cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declared his visit to Rio de Janeiro for the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit a major success in enhancing bilateral relations and expanding Malaysia’s global strategic cooperation.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister stated that the trip met its key goals, reinforcing ties not only with Brazil but also with other BRICS nations.

Anwar emphasised Malaysia’s growing reputation among international investors, crediting the MADANI Government’s dedication to attracting high-quality investments that drive economic growth. “Malaysia’s name continues to be on the lips of international investors as a result of the unwavering commitment of the entire MADANI Government team,” he said.

He urged the public to remain focused on progress, dismissing negative voices that undermine these efforts. “Our journey is far from over, and we will continue to forge ahead with determination and commitment to bring real change to the country and future generations,” Anwar added.

The Prime Minister thanked all involved in the mission’s success, including ministry officials, the Malaysian Embassy in Brazil, security personnel, and media representatives. He concluded with a message in Portuguese: “Obrigado, Brasil. Até nos encontrarmos novamente (Thank you, Brazil. Until we meet again).”

Anwar returned to Malaysia after a three-nation tour that included stops in Italy and France. The Malaysian delegation departed from Galeão Air Base at 1 pm local time.