Australia PM Albanese confirms China visit amid trade deal review talks

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed his upcoming visit to China, marking his second trip as leader since re-election. The visit aims to strengthen economic ties amid Beijing’s push for a review of the decade-old free trade agreement between the two nations.

Albanese will travel to Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu starting this weekend. His first visit in 2023 helped thaw diplomatic relations after a seven-year freeze. The prime minister stressed the importance of dialogue despite ongoing trade differences.

China, Australia’s largest trading partner, has proposed updating the bilateral trade deal to expand cooperation in agriculture, mining, and emerging technologies. Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian stated in The Australian Financial Review that Beijing is open to revising the agreement with “a more open attitude and higher standard.”

When questioned about including AI in trade discussions, Albanese responded cautiously, saying, “We will determine our policy.” The visit signals efforts to deepen economic collaboration while navigating geopolitical complexities. - Reuters