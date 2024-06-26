World-class education facilities will boost Sarawak’s efforts to adopt new technologies - Abang Johari

KUCHING: Providing world-class facilities in Sarawak’s education sector will boost the state’s dream to adopt latest knowledge and technologies, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said Sarawakians are urged to explore and equip themselves with the current global developments in order to realise the agenda.

“It has been the desire of the Sarawak government to provide world class facility environment in order for students to have a good atmosphere to study hard explore new knowledge at the same time upgrade themselves with knowledge to face the new era of development,” he said when opening the upgraded Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak) here, today.

Abang Johari also said with the upragded facilities, Swinburne Sarawak graduates can play a role in achieving the state’s digitalisation policy.

“In 2026, I have to look after Sarawakians by giving free tertiary education in a few universities, including Swinburne... I hope the new generation will grab this new opportunity to upgrade and align themselves with global perspectives and transformation of economy,” he said.

Earlier, Swinburne Sarawak board of directors chairman Datuk Amar Jaul Samion in his speech said the the RM50 million campus upgrade that commenced in 2019 aimed to support the university’s growing student population with improved teaching and learning facilities.

He said the university is expecting to increase its student population to 5,000 students in the next few years.

“Student numbers have been growing exponentially since then, going from a student population in the hundreds to approximately 3,500 students today, including international students from over 50 countries,” he said.

The project comprised a new Student Hub, Food Hall, Student Village and Borneo Atrium that includes an extension to the library.