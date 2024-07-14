World Hokkien music festival platform for Malaysia-China cultural exchange

SEPANG: The World Hokkien Golden Melody Awards and the Cross-Strait Hokkien Music Grand Prix 2024 have become an important platform for promoting cultural exchange between Malaysia and China and showcasing Hokkien music on the global stage.

Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) deputy chairman, Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said that the festival, organised by the Hokkien Golden Melody Awards Committee, also serves as a catalyst for strengthening relations between the two countries, especially as this year marks the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

“Therefore, we should encourage more programmes or activities that can enhance the understanding of the people of both countries regarding each other’s culture and arts.

“In fact, Hokkien is one of the very common dialects in Malaysia, with many Chinese Malaysians speaking this dialect,“ he told reporters after launching the World Hokkien Golden Melody Awards and the Cross-Strait Hokkien Music Grand Prix 2024 at Xiamen University Malaysia here today.

Yeoh said that the Hokkien music competition is open to all parties, including artistes from around the world, and the pinnacle of the awards ceremony will be held in Xiamen, China, on Nov 1.

“Additionally, similar to the hopes of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Tourism Malaysia, we want such programmes to attract more tourists from China to visit Malaysia,“ he said.

This Hokkien music competition aims to create a world-class Hokkien golden melody awards ceremony while promoting Hokkien music and the stories of Southern Fujian and China on a global level.

The grand event on Nov 1 will bring together 50 finalists from around the world who will compete in the prestigious final.