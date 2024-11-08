Youth MPs need to be nurtured from school, university level - Johari

KOTA BHARU: Knowledge about the Dewan Rakyat or Parliament needs to be instilled at school or university level to nurture Youth Members of Parliament, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said.

He added that teachers or the teaching faculty should give the matter serious consideration to fulfil the need of youth leaders.

“There are 222 MPs and each parliament (constituency) needs an MP while the Youth Parliament only has 100 people.

“The Youth MPs are those between 18 and 35 and there is a youth election every two years,” he told Bernama after attending a special interview with Radio Kelantan FM here today.

To realise the matter, there needs to be a body responsible for nurturing youth MPs, he said, adding that efforts to nurture them would not happen if a platform was not prepared as thinking as a leader does not occur by happenstance, but required planning.

“Leaders come and go but the country will continue to exist and we will leave the country to a better generation than the present.

“We need to show youth and bring them into this world beforehand to capture their interest,” he said, adding that schools and universities need to instil such knowledge for students to be involved in leadership instead of focusing on just academics.