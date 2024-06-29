Zainal Azni appointed RISDA DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) today announced the appointment of Zainal Azni Zulkifli as Director-General of the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA).

The appointment, which took effect last June 7, followed the retirement of Datuk Abdullah Zainal on June 6, according to a statement issued by the agency today.

Zainal Azni, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), has extensive experience in the fields of judiciary, legal, policy, and operations, including in the corporate sector both locally and abroad.

“His vast experience and excellence in various important positions in numerous organisations, including RISDA, make him the ideal candidate to lead the agency to a new phase in the development of rubber smallholders in the country,” read the statement.

It also stated that it was during Zainal Azni’s tenure as chief executive officer of Kumpulan RISDA Holdings Sdn Bhd, a post he held since 2020, that the company was able to make a profit of RM53.3 million, the highest achievement ever.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, presented the appointment letter to Zainal Azni during a meeting held in Putrajaya yesterday.