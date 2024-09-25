Zulkifli lauds PGSM’s efforts in assisting GISBH victims

SEREMBAN: The Syariah Lawyers Association of Malaysia (PGSM)’s readiness to assist victims rescued from charity homes linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) is seen as the right move to safeguard their future.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said comprehensive rehabilitation efforts would be undertaken for the victims, covering faith, education, economic and welfare aspects.

“Our priority now is to resolve this issue, ensure justice for the victims and bring the perpetrators to court,” he told reporters after officiating at the 8th International Conference on Human Sustainability here today.

He also urged all quarters to unite in addressing threats to the sanctity of Islam and the well-being of the ummah, and to stop pointing fingers to one another.

Yesterday, PGSM president Musa Awang said the association is ready to assist the victims, especially women and children, by providing legal advice, filing applications with the Syariah Court for marriage verification, and confirming the children’s lineage and child custody rights.

Since the police launched Op Global on Sept 11, a total of 572 children and teenagers have been rescued from charity homes linked to GISBH.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said the conference themed ‘Human Sustainability as a Manifestation of MADANI Society Development’ was jointly organised by Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, the Negeri Sembilan State Mufti Department and the Social Institute of Malaysia.

He hoped the programme would generate innovative ideas and quality proposals to foster a MADANI society based on six main pillars, namely sustainability, well-being, creativity and innovation, respect, confidence and compassion.