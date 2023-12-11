16-Year-old driver in fatal crash released on police bail

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The 16-year-old driver who was involved in an accident which killed a motorcyclist and his pillion rider at Km1.9 on the Penang Bridge early yesterday morning was released on police bail today.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said the Form Four student did not possess a driving licence.

“The police are currently completing the investigation papers regarding the accident.

“We have also issued a summons against the teenager’s mother for allowing her son to use her car without a licence,“ he said when contacted.

In the 2.30 am crash involving three vehicles - a motorcycle, a car and a lorry, the male motorcyclist and the female pillion rider, both in their 20s, died on the spot.

The teenager sustained minor injuries, while the male lorry driver escaped unhurt.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Lexus car, which was heading to Perai from the island, was believed to have hit the back of the lorry, causing it to lose control and hit the motorcycle. - Bernama