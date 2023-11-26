2023 PKR congress shows party’s maturity, signifies Anwar’s success in leading gov’t - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The 2023 PKR Annual National Congress which ended today shows the maturity of the party and signifies the success of PKR president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in leading the Unity Government, says PKR Information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

He said PKR’s biggest success was not only getting to Putrajaya and leading the Federal Government but also creating political stability within the first year of its administration.

Fahmi, who is also Minister of Communications and Digital, said the annual gathering had become a platform for the party’s grassroots to provide views, suggestions and criticisms to drive PKR forward as the party turns 25 next year.

“The congress went on very smoothly...there were voices and views from the grassroots, reminding us that being in Putrajaya (as the Federal Government) is not a success for (accumulating) wealth.

“To the contrary, it is a mandate from the people who expect big and good changes. The first year (since forming the government) has come to an end, and we have achieved (political) stability,” he said.

Fahmi said all views from the grassroots level right up to the leadership would be evaluated from all aspects to ensure the party does not stray from its struggle.

He was speaking during a press conference after the two-day congress held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

The congress attended by Anwar, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli and the members of the party’s Leadership Council, was also participated by 1,485 representatives from all over the country as well as 1,770 registered observers.

This was also the party’s first national congress since Anwar was sworn in as Prime Minister on Nov 24, 2022. - Bernama