Abdul Wahab gives statement to police regarding ‘Mr. H’

KUALA LUMPUR: Community Communications Department (J-KOM) assistant officer Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani (pix) turned up at Bukit Aman today to confirm the identity of one ‘Mr. H’, who is said to have directed him to record an allegedly indecent conversation with former J-KOM director-general Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

Abdul Wahab's lawyer Faizal Rahman said Abdul Wahab went to the federal police headquarters at 11 am and spent more than three hours giving his statement to the police.

“However, Abdul Wahab is not yet ready to meet reporters, and I am representing him to give you an update on the latest developments.

“He is still unwell and needs medical help to treat his recent bout of depression,“ he told reporters at Bukit Aman.

Asked to comment on the identity of ‘Mr. H’, Faizal confirmed that the individual is still attached to J-KOM but declined to elaborate.

Faizal said Abdul Wahab would make a police report soon on the dissemination of the video recording.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that police had recorded Abdul Wahab's statement regarding ‘Mr H’.

Earlier, Razarudin had asked Abdul Wahab to come forward to help in investigations and to lodge a report on the case after ‘Mr H’ had given his statement on Nov 23.

At a press conference on Nov 20, Mohammad Agus and Abdul Wahab said their video conversation, which had gone viral on social media, had been doctored.

Abdul Wahab also claimed that he was directed by ‘Mr H’ to record their conversation. -Bernama