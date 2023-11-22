AG’s Report: MOH achieves objective of reducing dengue cases, deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health’s (MOH) management and control of dengue infection has successfully achieved the objective of reducing cases and deaths, according to the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) 2022.

However, the audit found several weaknesses that had affected the management of dengue control such as the task force teams and equipment to carry out prevention and control activities, as well as community cooperation in dealing with the spread of dengue.

The report recommended that the MOH take corrective action by increasing prevention activities, especially in high-risk areas, with the cooperation of the community, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), building management, private entities or corporate bodies, and the local authorities (PBTs).

It was also recommended that the ministry places priority on adequate number of resources, task force teams and equipment to ensure the effective implementation of prevention and control activities.

“MOH is recommended to organise more early awareness programmes in schools, higher education institutions and offices as well as to disseminate information on dengue prevention widely on electronic and social media,“ according to the report. -Bernama