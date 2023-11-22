Anwar congratulates Johor Sultan on his 65th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on his 65th birthday celebration today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar prayed that His Majesty and the entire Royal Family would be blessed with His grace and guidance and reign in good health, prosperity and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a post on his Facebook also expressed his congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim.

“May Your Majesty, Queen of Johor and all family members always receive the protection of Allah SWT, good health, abundant blessings and long-lasting prosperity,“ he said. -Bernama