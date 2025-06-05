Would you switch to a higher-paying job if your current workplace had zero office politics and a genuinely great environment?

A Malaysian woman recently sparked debate online after sharing that she feels torn about switching jobs, despite her relatively low salary — simply because her current company genuinely takes good care of its employees.

In a Threads post, user @meee.ssssssss revealed that she earns a net income of RM3,700 and has been working at the same company for 12 years. Her husband, however, frequently encourages her to find a new job, believing her current salary is too low for her years of experience.

But she sees things differently.

Her current company has only 10 employees, and over the years, her colleagues have become like family.

“We even go on holiday together with our families every year,” she wrote. “There’s no toxic environment, no office politics.”

She also shared that her boss is incredibly understanding and accommodating, often allowing her to work from home or take emergency leave at the last minute without issue.

“I once had to take four days off to care for my mother in the hospital, and my leave was approved without hesitation.”

Financially, she covers all of her own and her child’s expenses — from school fees, allowances, daycare, and tuition, to petrol and tolls.

“I’ve never asked my husband for money. Maybe just three or four times a year — and the most I’d ask is RM100.”

Her husband earns a net income of RM10,000 and takes care of the household expenses, including the mortgage, utilities, internet, family insurance, and his own car payments. He also contributes 80% of the grocery budget, while she chips in 20%. When dining out, he usually foots the bill.

“I don’t see a strong reason to change jobs,” she admitted, “but my husband has brought it up several times. I’m torn, because starting over somewhere new isn’t easy.”

Her story has since triggered a lively discussion in the comments section.

Some netizens encouraged her to stay, saying it’s rare to find a low-stress, supportive work environment. Others agreed with her husband, pointing out that 12 years of service for just RM3,700 was too little, and that switching companies could open up better financial opportunities.

What would you do if you were in her shoes?