KUALA LUMPUR: The phrase ‘bahasa jiwa bangsa’ (‘language is the soul of a nation’) is often quoted, but how well do Malaysians truly understand both the literal and deeper meaning behind this proverb?

Generally interpreted to mean that language reflects a nation’s identity, the Federal Constitution—under Article 152—stipulates that the national language of Malaysia is Bahasa Melayu, which implies that all citizens—across races and cultures—should prioritise its use in their communication.

Bahasa Melayu, as a symbol of national identity does not represent the Malay ethnic group alone but serves as a unifying force for all Malaysians on the global stage, regardless of race or background, as long as Malaysia is their homeland.

However, judging by the current situation, it is not difficult to surmise that many Malaysians are increasingly unfamiliar with both the meaning of the proverb and the provisions of Article 152. This is evident in the tendency of many, especially the younger generation, to favour foreign languages over upholding Bahasa Melayu.

This concern has not gone unnoticed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has previously criticised certain segments of society for glorifying the English language. He has also instructed that all official communications involving government departments and agencies be conducted entirely in Bahasa Melayu.

SPOKEN LANGUAGE

Senior lecturer at the Faculty of Languages and Linguistics, Universiti Malaya (UM) Dr Norfaizal Jamain acknowledged that the use of Bahasa Melayu among today’s youth has diminished, as many do not speak the language regularly in their daily lives.

He said the evolution of time has altered the landscape of the Malay language usage, leading the younger generation to feel more comfortable and inclined to use English for communication.

“This can be seen among urban youth and those from bilingual families (mother tongue and English).

“There seems to be a declining concern for using Malay. However, this doesn’t mean they are not exposed to it at all, as it remains the official and instructional language in most schools. It’s just that, in terms of daily spoken language, it is perhaps becoming increasingly sidelined,” he told Bernama.

Citing the prime minister’s statement as being well-founded, Norfaizal noted that there are segments of society—particularly among the elite—who perceive Bahasa Melayu as “lacking prestige” or suitable only for the ordinary public.

“Among the elite, including professionals, corporate leaders, and many affluent families living in urban areas, the use of English is seen as a symbol of social status and pride. Some are even proficient in more than two languages, yet they still marginalise Bahasa Melayu.

“As a result, children from these families rarely use Bahasa Melayu as the primary language at home. This is especially true for those attending private and international schools where languages other than Bahasa Melayu are used as the medium of instruction. Ultimately, this contributes to the decline in the use of the national language among young people,” he added.

In his remarks, Anwar also said that undermining Bahasa Melayu by assuming that success can only be achieved through the use of English is misguided.

SOCIAL MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY

Norfaizal also acknowledged that social media and technological advancements have contributed to the further marginalisation of Bahasa Melayu among the younger generation.

He explained that ‘bahasa rojak’ (mixed language) and foreign slang, widespread across digital platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and WhatsApp, have compromised the accuracy and beauty of proper Malay usage.

Additionally, many modern apps and tech systems lack Malay language settings, indirectly widening the usage gap as young users opt not to use the national language.

“Young people today are more drawn to digital content, which indirectly influences them to imitate the language, intonation, and expressions they see—often ignoring proper Malay sentence structure.

“Even in Malaysia, much academic and technological material such as textbooks, journals, software, and digital systems are unavailable in Malay compared to English.

“This results in Malay being underutilised as a medium of knowledge and further exposes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) students to foreign languages,” he said.

Norfaizal added that the dominance of English in technology poses a significant challenge to elevating the Bahasa Melayu stature, while also undermining its role as both a national and intellectual language.

UPHOLDING THE LANGUAGE

Meanwhile, senior lecturer at the Centre for Core Studies, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Dr Nur Jannah Bukhari also noted that the exclusive use of foreign languages at home can erode Malay proficiency among the younger generation.

She said a balanced approach is needed by designating Malay as the main communication tool, while still allowing space for other languages.

“It’s important for the public to understand that English proficiency offers global competitiveness, but success and intelligence are still rooted in one’s mother tongue.

“That’s why Malay must be upheld—without undermining the importance of other languages. Malay is not just a national identity but also the foundation of unity in our multiracial society. Strengthening and upholding it will help preserve national character and patriotism,” she said.

She believes educational institutions must implement policies that reinforce Malay usage, especially in areas related to nationhood, history, civilisation, and literature.

Such efforts could include writing theses and scholarly journals, as well as organising seminars and conferences to promote wider use of Malay among students.

Consistent use of Malay in formal activities and academic writing will also instill a sense of pride and respect for the language among students.

“We also need efforts in this digital era. Although the influence of foreign languages, especially English, is a global phenomenon, in Malaysia it is crucial to preserve Malay use in the field of technology to keep it relevant and competitive in the modern world.

“Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) should play a more proactive role by intensifying translation efforts and producing practical, acceptable Malay terminology for tech terms.This can help embed Malay language culture, especially among the younger generation,” she said.