Anwar hopes Nurul Ain will share stories of situation in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed hope that Nurul Ain Haron, the Malaysian woman who was in Gaza with her Palestinian husband, Mohamed A.M Shaat, will share the information on the actual situation in Palestine with the people in Malaysia when they returned home.

In a five-minute video call with the couple today, Anwar, who is currently in Makkah, also expressed relief that they have been evacuated safely from the conflict zone through the Rafah Border Crossing.

“Insya-Allah we will continue to assist. I was waiting for (your) development here in Makkah, we are all praying (for your safety).

“Once you arrive in Malaysia, get some rest because, after that, you need to tell the stories (of what’s happening in Gaza) to all Malaysians. We pray for your safe return to Kuala Lumpur,” Anwar said during the video call.

Nurul Ain, 37, and Mohamed, 33, are scheduled to depart for Malaysia tonight.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement earlier today, said Nurul Ain and Mohamed were successfully evacuated through the Rafah Border Crossing on Sunday (Nov 12), at 8:23 pm local time (2:23 am Malaysian time).

Anwar said the evacuation was successfully carried out following his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his working visit to Egypt on Oct 23.

He also expressed gratitude to Abdel Fattah for facilitating the evacuation process for the couple.

“It wasn’t easy but we are doing our best by speaking to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdel Fattah, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“I’m doing my best to try to secure some sort of strong position to avoid the killing, and atrocities by Israel. This is beyond human imagination,” Anwar said.

Meanwhile, Nurul Ain thanked the Prime Minister and the Malaysian Government for bringing her and her husband safely out of Gaza.

She said they initially planned to stay in Gaza but decided to leave when the conflict escalated.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you for all the assistance, prayers and support. So far, we are all in good condition,” she said.

Nurul Ain said that due to her husband being a holder of a Palestinian passport, their journey together to exit Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing was not easy and required a long wait.

Nurul Ain reportedly travelled to Gaza for the first time with her husband on Oct 1, after being married for six years.–Bernama