APM selects Sabah as platform to revitalise organisation

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) is focusing on efforts to revitalise the organisation and Sabah has been chosen for this initiative, said its Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed.

He said Sabah was selected based on its geographical landscape and several significant events involving APM had taken place there, making the state the most suitable platform to carry out such efforts.

“There are land borders, sea borders, islands and mountains. There have been earthquakes, operations such as Operation Daulat (terrorist invasion in Lahad Datu), all of which either occurred in other states a long time ago or never happened at all.

“We will present this focus or study conducted in Sabah to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and wait for the minister’s next course of action,“ he told reporters after the Appreciation Ceremony for the APM medal and ribbon award for Sandakan zone level here.

Aminurrahim said the study canvas was initiated in the middle of last month and is expected to end next February before the results are presented to the Minister.

At the event, 193 APM personnel were honoured for their contributions and excellence in service while 31 received letters of appointment as affiliated officers of Sabah APM. - Bernama