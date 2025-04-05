KANGAR: Through the Perlis Mango and Agricultural Industry (PERMAI) Festival 2025, agricultural products from Perlis have the opportunity to be introduced to a broader audience, while simultaneously raising public awareness of the agricultural sector’s significance and its positive contribution to the national economy.

The Raja Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, said the festival serves as a vital platform for farmers, breeders, and fishermen in the state to showcase their products and exchange knowledge on best practices within their respective fields.

“The PERMAI programme is held as a form of recognition and a marketing platform for agricultural products by the farming community in Perlis, with the aim of commercialising them on a large scale,” he said when opening the 2025 PERMAI Festival last night., being held from May 2 to 4, last night.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin expressed his pride upon learning that the Harumanis industry has been expanding rapidly, now involving more than 2,600 entrepreneurs and covering a cultivated area of 1,745 hectares.

“This achievement not only provides economic benefits to the people but also strengthens Perlis’ image as a dynamic agricultural state,“ said the Ruler.

He said that farmers, breeders, and agro-entrepreneurs should now begin adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technology in their daily operations, including the use of machine learning to monitor crop health and smart spraying systems to improve yields and product quality.

“I am confident that continuous efforts to modernise and empower this sector will play an important role in ensuring food security, driving the economy, creating jobs and preserving the environment so that the benefits can be enjoyed by the people,“ he said.