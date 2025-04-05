A woman’s standstill pose after skidding into a ditch with her motorcycle caught netizens’ attention as she appeared to resemble a “ghostly figure” in the area.

The incident, shared in a video post on TikTok by user @M.Harizz with the caption: Too stunned to speak.”, showed the woman standing in a statuesque manner beside some bushes while watching several men help lift her motorcycle that had fallen into a muddy ditch.

Her stiff reaction and mud-covered face made the situation appear comical, yet simultaneously evoked sympathy from viewers.

Looking through the comments section, netizens offered various spontaneous reactions to the woman’s behaviour.

“Must be figuring out what to say when reaching home,” said @AQIL.

“She’s thinking about how to explain this to her father,“ said @Bigboss.

“Oh my, I want to laugh but also feel sorry for her,“ commented @Syahmi.

“She’s watching them retrieve the motorcycle. She looks like a ghost, this place is intense,“ joked @Pak_Long136.