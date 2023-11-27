$!Berjaya founder receives ‘Real Estate Personality’ award

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Group founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan was honoured with the 2023 Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year Award at the 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia on Friday.

In accepting the award, Tan said he was initially surprised when informed that he was picked to receive the prestigious accolade.

“As a ‘Jack of All Trades and Master of None’, I am humbled to receive this award.

“However, I wish to dedicate it to my team at Berjaya and Yayasan My First Home, for their unwavering commitment, expertise and passion in providing affordable homes for the lower-income group.”

Tan also extended his appreciation to business partners who have shared the vision of creating a bigger and better social housing sector in the Malaysian real estate industry.

“Their steadfast dedication and spirit of cooperation have been crucial to the realisation of groundbreaking initiatives that go beyond simple construction.

“Together, we sought to build inclusive, sustainable communities that improve the lives of the people,” he said.

In his speech, Tan lauded Singapore’s commendable approach to home ownership, in which nearly 80% of the population reside in HDB flats or apartments, hailing it as a global model.

While also acknowledging Malaysia’s success in home ownership, he shed light on the challenges faced by the lower-income segment, especially the B40 group who earn RM4,000 and less each month.