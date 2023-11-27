$!Berjaya founder receives ‘Real Estate Personality’ award

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Group founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan was honoured with the 2023 Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year Award at the 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia on Friday.
In accepting the award, Tan said he was initially surprised when informed that he was picked to receive the prestigious accolade.
“As a ‘Jack of All Trades and Master of None’, I am humbled to receive this award.
“However, I wish to dedicate it to my team at Berjaya and Yayasan My First Home, for their unwavering commitment, expertise and passion in providing affordable homes for the lower-income group.”
Tan also extended his appreciation to business partners who have shared the vision of creating a bigger and better social housing sector in the Malaysian real estate industry.
“Their steadfast dedication and spirit of cooperation have been crucial to the realisation of groundbreaking initiatives that go beyond simple construction.
“Together, we sought to build inclusive, sustainable communities that improve the lives of the people,” he said.
In his speech, Tan lauded Singapore’s commendable approach to home ownership, in which nearly 80% of the population reside in HDB flats or apartments, hailing it as a global model.
While also acknowledging Malaysia’s success in home ownership, he shed light on the challenges faced by the lower-income segment, especially the B40 group who earn RM4,000 and less each month.
Tan emphasised his belief in the potential and growth opportunities offered by the thriving Malaysian real estate market.
“I see it as an attractive investment destination, driven by a strong economy and a growing population with an increasing demand for housing,” he said.
Tan highlighted the constant struggle of individuals such as waiters, drivers, policemen and soldiers to own a home, even with the progress that has been made to provide public housing.
“I urge the private sector, affluent middle class and property owners in higher value price ranges to collectively support those who are less privileged,” he said.
Emphasising the collective effort needed to address homelessness in Malaysia, Tan underscored the societal benefits of widespread home ownership, leading to a happier and less stressful population.
He envisions expanding the real estate portfolio and undertaking innovative and sustainable projects.
In this pursuit of expansion, Tan said: “I foresee a diverse array of real estate ventures that transcend traditional boundaries.”
“These include not only residential developments that cater to the evolving needs of the market but also commercial and mixed-use projects that contribute to the holistic growth of urban landscapes,” he said.
Tan expressed particular passion for projects promoting environmental sustainability, community development and urban regeneration.
“Some of our upcoming launches include various residential developments and projects in Penang, as well as ventures in the hospitality sector, including luxury resorts and hotels in Iceland and Japan.”
At 71 years old and having spent his entire life in the country, Tan expressed commitment to the future and encouraged everyone to work together to make Malaysia a better place for all.
PropertyGuru said Tan’s recognition for the award is a testament to his outstanding contributions and leadership in the Malaysian real estate sector.
“The award not only honours his past achievements but also signals a promising future of continued excellence and innovation in real estate development.”
At the event, PropertyGuru also presented awards to 21 other property companies under various categories. The awards were handed out in collaboration with iProperty.com.my.