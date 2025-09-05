BUKIT MERTAJAM: Nurul Izzah Anwar’s candidacy for the PKR deputy president post should be assessed based on merit and her personal struggle, not through the lens of being the daughter of the party president, said PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

Adam Adli said Nurul Izzah had never received any special treatment throughout her political journey and urged grassroots members to consider her contributions, leadership qualities and long history of political involvement since her teenage years.

“She understands what it means to fight for a cause and knows that her position should not be seen as an advantage. This is a challenge she must overcome,” he told reporters after visiting a family in Kampung Permatang Janggus today as part of the Ziarah Kasih MADANI programme.

The Finance Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim was also present to hand over contributions during the programme.

Adam Adli, who is also Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, described the former Permatang Pauh MP as a figure who inspires young people and someone with a vision for shaping the party’s future.

He said Nurul Izzah’s candidacy was not only a challenge to the current leadership but also a sign that grassroots members and the party’s younger generation want a continuity of struggle based on integrity, transparency and idealism.

Nurul Izzah confirmed her candidacy for the PKR deputy president post in a statement today, ahead of the party polls on May 23.