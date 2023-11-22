BNM: Malaysia’s international reserves at US$110.5b as of Nov 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$110.5 billion (US$1=RM4.68) as of Nov 15, 2023.

The central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.3 months of goods and services imports and is 1.0 time the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves are foreign currency reserves (US$98.4 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.3 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.8 billion).

Total assets stood at RM626.44 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM518.85 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM13.01 billion), loans and advances (RM24.04 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM66.40 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised of paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM174.18 billion), currency in circulation (RM160.17 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM175.39 billion), federal government deposits (RM12.03 billion), other deposits (RM38.15 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM32.29 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.85 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.27 billion). -Bernama