Call for deeper probe into migrant worker cartels

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry’s probe into fake contracts involving migrant workers is commendable, but more needs to be done as the matter has been ongoing for years, said DAP deputy secretary for international affairs Kasthuri Patto.

She was commenting on a statement by Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar, who said in Parliament on Tuesday that his ministry will launch a probe into fake contracts.

The comments come in light of reports of a Nepali labour recruitment agent, Rinji Rai, who was found hanging in the toilet of a migrant worker dormitory in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan recently.

While Rai’s family in Nepal believe he was murdered after having been allegedly cheated by his Malaysian recruitment partners, police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Another Nepali worker is also said to have died at the same premises several months before Rai’s visit.

“The ministry’s probe must dig deep into (the possible existence of) cartels, syndicates and human trafficking rings.

“With additional manpower, resources, intelligence and technology, the government can act against the culprits.”

Kasthuri, who is also DAP national women’s wing vice-chairman, said the case has exposed a nexus between labour suppliers in Malaysia and recruiters in Nepal who jointly charge desperate workers exorbitant fees.

The workers are misled and told of jobs which either do not exist, are not what they were promised or pay far less than in the contract.

“This is not only the responsibility of the Human Resources Ministry. The Home Ministry, particularly the Immigration Department, the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must work together to plug the leakages.

“A clear message must be sent that Malaysia is not a haven for human trafficking and migrant worker exploitation,” Kasthuri said.

Additionally, she said the onus is also on the Attorney-General’s Chambers to press charges against the agents and those in cahoots with them.

Kasthuri said working in silo to probe migrant worker exploitation is not an option, especially when Malaysia is the custodian of these workers in the country.

“One of the initiatives proposed by the North-South Initiative is for an Emergency Shelter to be set up for male migrant workers.

“This is something the government can do for the safety, welfare and protection of the victims and for documentation purposes as well.”

Kasthuri said the Human Resources and Home Ministries must conduct a thorough investigation and present a report to Parliament.

“The report should be presented to a Parliamentary Special Select Committee, which must then carry out hearings and field visits with Suhakam, the National Human Rights Commission and civil society organisations.”

She said security guards in residential areas, most of whom are Nepalese, had degrees in medical sciences, mathematics and even computer science.

Some even held Masters degrees.

“They were told they would work in the field that they were knowledgeable and experts in, but were crammed into hazardous living conditions, and experienced degrading treatment and tough working hours.

“When I asked them why they didn’t return home, they just shrugged and said there was little they could do with no money in their hands.”

Kasthuri said this was 20 years ago.

“It is 2023 and we are still having to read such horrors of fraud, false documentation and involvement of many parties, with human lives at stake.

“Imagine a Malaysia without the migrant workforce. The truth is we are so dependent on these workers but treat them like they owe us the ‘privilege’ of coming to work here,” she said.