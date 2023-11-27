Coffee warehouse destroyed in fire in Melaka

MELAKA: A local coffee company’s warehouse was destroyed in a fire at Taman Teknologi Cheng here last night.

Senior Fire Supt II Mohd Khairul Nizam Mohamad Anuar said the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received a distress call at 9.59 last night before rushing to the scene and arriving four minutes later.

Mohd Khairul Nizam, who is also the operation commander, said that the firefighting effort involved 23 firefighters, assisted by three Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machines, two Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) units, two Rapid Intervention Motorcycle(RIM) units and two water tankers from the Cheng, Melaka Tengah and Tangga Batu Fire and Rescue stations.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the warehouse, with an area of 120 metres x 60 meters, was almost 90 per cent destroyed in the fire.

“As of 8.40 this morning, the firefighting operation is still ongoing and one of the problems faced is the low water pressure which makes it difficult even though the fire was successfully controlled at 11.05 last night,” he said in a statement here today.

He said there were no victims involved in the incident and the cause of the fire and the total loss are still under investigation.–Bernama