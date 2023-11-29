Cops say collapsed warehouse site must be safe to facilitate SAR Ops

GEORGE TOWN: Work to clear the debris at the collapsed Batu Maung logistics warehouse in Bayan Lepas, is 80 per cent complete to facilitate further search and rescue (SAR) efforts, said Penang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad.

“The SAR operation to clear the debris led by the state Fire and Rescue Department started at 10.30 last night and is still underway.

“The site must be cleaned first because it poses a risk to the personnel involved in the SAR operation. We cannot compromise safety as the situation is dangerous now,” he told reporters at the site, here today.

Mohamed Usuf also said it was too early to reveal the cause of the collapse as investigations are ongoing, including by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

Earlier, Mohamed Usuf accompanied Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to survey the project site, for which the Penang Island City Council has issued an immediate stop work order to the developer, engineers, and architects.

In the 9.58 pm incident last night, three Bangladeshi workers were killed when the under-construction logistics warehouse collapsed. Another two who were critically injured are receiving treatment at Penang Hospital.

Meanwhile, state Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director Zulfahmi Sutaji said they must be cautious to remove the main structure as it is nearly 30 tonnes.

“We fear it will disturb the other structures and cause further risks to the safety of the rescue personnel,” he said when met at the site.

He said the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (Storm) from Penang, Kedah, and Perak as well as the K9 dog tracker unit, are on standby at the location to assist in the operation.

The construction site is located in the southern part of Penang, and the building is a three-storey logistics business complex with office space, parking, and warehouses. -Bernama