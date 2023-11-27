Cyberbullying suicides, Rakan Muda Programme’s success among focus of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: Suicides due to cyberbullying and the success of the Rakan Muda programmes are among the issues that will be discussed during the question and answer session at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) will ask the Communications and Digital Minister to state measures taken to prevent the misuse of social media to the extent that suicide cases have been reported as a result of cyberbullying on the TikTok platform.

Meanwhile, Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) will ask the Youth and Sports Minister to state the successes of the Rakan Muda programmes to date and the way the programmes helped to unite communities and combat the 3R (race, religion and royalty) extremism within the country.

Also listed is a question from Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (BN-Titiwangsa) to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister regarding the amount of subsidised cooking oil by the ministry each month and how much of this amount is distributed to the B40 households and micro-businesses.

Meanwhile, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) will ask the Local Government Development Minister about the steps that have been taken to implement the recommendations by the Task Force on Private Housing and Abandoned Projects (TFST), which was recently established.

The Dewan Rakyat will then resume debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee level, which enters its final day.

This week marks the final week of the Dewan Rakyat’s session, which began on Oct 9 and ends on Thursday.–Bernama