DID conducts PISMA study in Kota Bharu to address flash floods

KOTA BHARU: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has conducted a study on the Environmentally-Friendly Drainage Master Plan (PISMA) in Kota Bharu district to identify the root cause of flash floods in the area.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said the study must first be conducted as a reference for drainage infrastructure planning to find comprehensive short and long-term solution measures to address flash floods.

In addition, the state government, through appointed consultants, has developed an Urban Hydrology and Drainage System for the urban development area of Baru Tunjong and the surrounding regions.

“This initiative aims to reduce flooding and improve the efficiency of drainage systems.

“We are also constructing and improving the existing drains and drainage systems in all catchment areas and ‘invert level’ as certified by the hydrology study and drainage system,” he said in response to a question from Tuan Shaari Mat Yaman (PAS-Bunut Payong) during the Kelantan State Assembly sitting today.

He further said that works to improve the S5K water pipeline of Seribong River, Kota Bharu and Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA), which serves as the main outlet for discharging water to the South China Sea and to raise the level of the construction platform in the development area, are ongoing, so that all properties are at a flood-safe level. - Bernama