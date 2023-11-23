Elderly man held for sexual assault at flood relief centre

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 61-year-old flood victim has been arrested for allegedly committing sexual assault on two girls at a relief centre (PPS) in Kuala Nerus district.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan (pix) said police picked up the elderly man yesterday after the girls’ mothers had lodged separate police reports.

The mothers claimed that the incident happened on Tuesday when the man coaxed their daughters to one corner on the pretext of wanting to teach them.

“The two girls, both aged seven, are staying at the PPS with their families while the suspect is there with his children and children-in-law.

“The girls’ mothers and other family members were at the relief centre when the incident happened,“ he told a press conference at state police headquarters here today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a punishment of up to 20 years’ jail and whipping on conviction.

Mazli said police would step up patrols at PPS to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

He also advised parents to keep a close watch on the movements of their children at PPS.

“At every PPS there are two police personnel and two RELA members providing security for evacuees.

“However, we cannot do our security checks too frequently for fear of disturbing the privacy of evacuees,” he added. -Bernama