Elderly man slashed by suspect posing as handyman in Teluk Intan robbery

IPOH: A 74-year-old man who lives alone was slashed by a male suspect posing as a handyman during a robbery in Taman Indah Jaya in Teluk Intan yesterday.

Hilir Perak Police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri (pix) said they received information regarding the incident at 5.20 pm.

“Upon investigating, it was found that the elderly man, who lives alone in the single-storey terrace house, was approached by a man offering to do renovation work on the fence in front of his house. When the elderly man allowed him to enter, the suspect pushed the victim to the floor.

“The victim tried to flee but was slashed on his hand with a machete,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect then tied up the victim's hands using a towel before his two accomplices also entered the house and began ransacking the rooms and escaping with jewellery, various brands of watches, a mobile phone, RM3,000 cash as well as the victim's Perodua Axia car.

“The victim later sought help from the public to send him to Hospital Teluk Intan. He suffered injuries to his right index finger, which needed five stitches,” he said.

He urged those with information regarding the case to contact investigating officer Nurul Fa’eqa Razak at 017-4415342 or 05-6299222. -Bernama