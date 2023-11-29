Fahmi wants stronger measures taken against acts of violence, extremism

BANGI: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil wants stronger action to be taken against several incidents of violence and extremism, a situation he described as becoming increasingly concerning.

He said all parties, including Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) as well as cross-ministerial, need to double their efforts to alleviate the situation to ensure that the public has a good understanding of the law without resorting to irrational actions.

“Several recent incidents seem to require us to examine whether deep intervention is necessary,” he said, expressing concern over incidents such as the one recently where a 13-year-old boy stabbed an e-hailing driver with a knife.

Fahmi, who is also the Chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day Main Committee 2023, said this while officiating the closing of the National Day and Malaysia Day Celebration 2023 themed “Malaysia Madani: Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope”.

Also present were Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching, KKD secretary-general of Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, parade participants and members of the KKD fraternity.

Fahmi said the importance of unity as the foundation to realising the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, and the idealism brought through the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day celebration theme, is key in building a national identity longed for since independence.

“The national unity agenda needs to be supported and embraced by all parties because the Unity Government wants values of mutual respect and a focus on justice to be enshrined in efforts to develop Malaysia MADANI,“ he said.

He said Malaysia has its National Unity Policy, which aims, among others, to ensure that inter-community relationships and cultures are practised by the people, in turn developing good understanding among communities.

Fahmi urged all parties to continue to nurture unity and harmony in Malaysia, as outlined in the Rukun Negara, which is key to racial harmony and unity to ensure the success and stability of the country.

“Through Rukun Negara, Malaysia upholds aspirations of achieving closer unity among all its people, maintaining a democratic way of life by creating a just society so that the prosperity of the country can be enjoyed fairly and equitably,” he said.

On the success of HKHM 2023, Fahmi said he was very pleased that that the celebration was attended by over 100,000 visitors with some of them coming from outside Kuala Lumpur and the people were willing to wait since the eve of Aug 31 because they did not want to miss out on the National Day event in Putrajaya.

He said foreign tourists who witnessed the lively celebration also praised the spirit of unity and harmony displayed by Malaysians.

“This shows that ethnic, religious and cultural differences are not an obstacle for us to remain united for the sake of our beloved country. The display featured during the National Day celebration also proves that the people, especially our young generation, indeed know and understand the importance of us celebrating National Day as an independent country,“ he said.

Fahmi said the success of the celebration was also felt when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, set protocol aside to mingle with the crowd at the end of the programme. - Bernama